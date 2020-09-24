Tyler Herro joins exclusive company with monster Game 4

Tyler Herro put together a huge Game 4 for the Miami Heat on Wednesday night and joined some exclusive company in the process.

Herro scored a career-high 37 points while helping his Heat beat the Boston Celtics 112-109 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. His big game drew some praise from the opposing coach.

Herro only spent one season in college at Kentucky before turning pro. He was drafted No. 13 overall by the Heat last year and just turned 20 earlier this year. Herro’s youth makes his stellar performance even more impressive.

In fact, he is now second all-time for the most points in a playoff game for a player 20-or-under.

Magic Johnson is first with 42 points scored in the 1980 NBA Finals. Herro is second with his 37 points in Game 4. Behind him is Derrick Rose, who scored 36 in the first round of the 2009 NBA Playoffs.

Johnson and Rose have four NBA MVP Awards between them, showing just what great company Herro is in.

We’re not saying he’s going to win an NBA MVP Award, but what this shows us is that Herro can play at an MVP level on any given night.