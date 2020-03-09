pixel 1
Monday, March 9, 2020

Tyler Herro hints on Twitter at return after extended absence

March 9, 2020
by Darryn Albert

The Miami Heat continue to make their case in the Eastern Conference, and now they may be getting a big boost from the return of their rookie phenom.

Heat guard Tyler Herro, who has been out for over a month with an ankle issue, hinted at an imminent return in a tweet that he posted on Monday.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald said in reaction to Herro’s tweet that a return is considered to be “close.”

The 20-year-old Herro is averaging 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on 39.3 percent shooting from three this year. He last played on Feb. 2 against Philadelphia, and the Heat have gone just 7-8 in his absence.

Herro is a strong off-the-dribble scorer and floor-spreader, which the Heat offense badly needs right now. His knack for highlights is a plus too.


