Tyler Herro hints on Twitter at return after extended absence

The Miami Heat continue to make their case in the Eastern Conference, and now they may be getting a big boost from the return of their rookie phenom.

Heat guard Tyler Herro, who has been out for over a month with an ankle issue, hinted at an imminent return in a tweet that he posted on Monday.

— Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) March 9, 2020

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald said in reaction to Herro’s tweet that a return is considered to be “close.”

The 20-year-old Herro is averaging 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on 39.3 percent shooting from three this year. He last played on Feb. 2 against Philadelphia, and the Heat have gone just 7-8 in his absence.

Herro is a strong off-the-dribble scorer and floor-spreader, which the Heat offense badly needs right now. His knack for highlights is a plus too.