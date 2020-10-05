Tyler Herro snarl goes viral after big Game 3 and-1 bucket

Tyler Herro went viral for a snarl he did after making a big bucket in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday night.

Herro drove to the basket and made a difficult layup off the glass to put his Miami Heat up 111-102 on the Los Angeles Lakers with 58.6 seconds left. He even got a foul call and converted his free throw.

Right after the difficult shot, Herro did a snarl that went viral.

We now know exactly what Herro’s game face looks like.

“Just in the heat of the moment,” Herro said of his snarl in a postgame interview.

Herro wasn’t about to celebrate the win. Instead, he said his team needs to focus on winning.

The Heat are down 2-1 in the Finals even after their 115-104 win.

Maybe this will help Herro earn his nickname from Paul Pierce.