Tyrese Haliburton says his brother was called N-word at Bucks game

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton on Tuesday said that his brother was called the N-word during Game 1 of his team’s first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Haliburton’s Pacers outlasted the Bucks 125-108 to win Game 2 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. on Tuesday.

Haliburton, a Wisconsin native, was asked during his postgame press conference what it’s been like to start his postseason career in his home state.

The 2-time All-Star said that he’s been able to spend a lot of time with his family. Halliburton said that his brother was called a racial slur during Sunday’s Game 1.

“My little brother in the stands the other day was called the N-word,” said Haliburton. “It was important for us as a family to just address that. … That didn’t sit right with anybody in my family.”

Haliburton added that his brother has “handled [the situation] the right way” since the alleged incident.

The Pacers star also acknowledged that the playoff environment has been much more hostile compared to his previous stops in Milwaukee as a visiting player.

Haliburton finished Game 2 with 12 points and 12 assists on 4/10 shooting from the field. His co-star Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers with 37 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.