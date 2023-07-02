Tyrese Haliburton had great response to Obi Toppin trade

The Indiana Pacers on Saturday acquired Obi Toppin in a trade with the New York Knicks, and Tyrese Haliburton seems excited about the new addition.

Toppin was sent from New York to Indiana in exchange for two second-round draft picks. After news of the deal surfaced, Haliburton had a great reaction on Twitter.

“Imma be on my Mahomes/Tyreek omg ‘F— it, Obi up there somewhere!'” Haliburton wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Toppin is known for being an outstanding athlete. The 6-foot-9 forward won the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Haliburton is a point guard, so his tweet meant that he is planning to just throw the ball up to Toppin the way Patrick Mahomes often did to Tyreek Hill when the quarterback and wide receiver played together on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Haliburton is known to send some funny tweets. He also had a great reaction recently when someone gave him a vote for the NBA All-Defensive Team.