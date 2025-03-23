Larry Brown Sports

Tyrese Haliburton’s trick play in final seconds backfired vs. Nets

Tyrese Haliburton got a little too cute on Saturday while trying to close out the Brooklyn Nets.

Haliburton’s Indiana Pacers had a commanding 104-95 lead over the Nets with just 15 seconds left to play in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The game should have been completely out of reach for Brooklyn. But a costly mistake made by Haliburton gave the Nets a fighting chance.

Cam Johnson scored a bucket plus the foul to cut the lead down to six. After he made the free throw, Haliburton gathered the ball to inbound it from the baseline.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton inbounds the ball to the back of Nets' Trendon Watford

The All-Star point guard tried to pass the ball off Nets swingman Trendon Watford’s back. Watford, however, reacted quickly enough to snare the basketball before Haliburton could grab it. Watford slithered back to the corner and sank a three to make it a one-possession game.

Haliburton chose the wrong guy to try to execute an off-the-back inbound pass on. Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin successfully inbounded off Watford’s back when the two teams faced off on Thursday. Trendon clearly kept his guard up to prevent it from happening again.

Fortunately for Haliburton, the blunder did not lead to a Pacers loss. Indiana put the game away by going 4-of-5 from the free throw line to win 108-103.

Haliburton still had a great 16 points to go along with 12 assists. But last season’s assist leader may think twice the next time he gets the urge to make a fancy pass again during crunch time.

