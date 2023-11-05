Tyrese Maxey paid homage to James Harden after 4th quarter shot

Tyrese Maxey channeled his inner James Harden Saturday during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Sixers handily beat the Suns 112-100 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Maxey hit a backbreaking three over Suns All-Star Kevin Durant to put the 76ers up 104-86 with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Maxey sinks the triple over KD 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/lUpDGE2MZ4 — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 4, 2023

Maxey finished with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 10 assists in the contest.

Fans could not help but notice Maxey’s reaction after the shot. Not only Maxey resemble Harden on the stepback three, but the youngster also mimicked the former MVP’s favorite celebration.

Took Hardens move and celebration lol Maxey is nicee🔥🔥 https://t.co/HBzQwxhcxm — ☥ EyeOfCoree☀️ (@eyeofcoree) November 4, 2023

The 23-year-old guard has often credited Harden for instilling him with confidence behind the scenes. Maxey’s leveled-up confidence has clearly manifested on the court to start the season.

Tyrese Maxey on what he gained from playing with James Harden, namely a growing sense of confidence: pic.twitter.com/cblCQTs3RA — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) October 31, 2023

In the absence of Harden, Maxey has taken on the lead guard role on the 76ers. He came into Saturday’s game averaging 27.3 points on 48.6% shooting from the field.