Report: Tyronn Lue expected to be leading candidate for multiple head coaching jobs

Tyronn Lue may find himself in pretty high demand come this offseason.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported on Wednesday that the LA Clippers assistant is expected to be a leading candidate for what could be several head coach openings. While Mannix’s report does not explicitly link Lue to any particular job, it does mention Brooklyn, New Orleans, Houston, and Philadelphia as teams that might have potential head coach vacancies.

The 43-year-old Lue is now back on Doc Rivers’ staff after serving as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016 to 2018, including winning the NBA championship in his first season at the helm for the team. He almost became coach of the Los Angeles Lakers last summer before talks fell apart over a dispute in contract length.

Lue may want one of those aforementioned jobs in particular, but he should have plenty of options to choose from in the next few months regardless.