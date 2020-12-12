Tyronn Lue planning to change Clippers’ starting lineup?

Despite returning all five starters from last year’s team, new head coach Tyronn Lue could be doing some tinkering right off the bat.

After Friday’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Lue said the plan heading into the season is for the team to start Serge Ibaka at center. Lue did say that could change though, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Ibaka, the new Clippers signee, started at center over Ivica Zubac on Friday. Zubac started 70 games last season as well as all 13 playoff games. Nicolas Batum, another newcomer, started at power forward. Marcus Morris Sr., the presumptive starter at that position, was out with knee soreness however.

The rest of the Clippers’ starting lineup figures to be filled out by Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Patrick Beverley. Ibaka came off the bench last season for the Toronto Raptors. He is less physical than the traditional big Zubac but also provides better floor spacing. Thus, the Clippers could tweak their starting center based on the matchup. It is clear that Lue is not afraid to think outside the box though.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0