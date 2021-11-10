Udonis Haslem slams ESPN analyst for ‘bulls–t’ take on Jokic-Morris incident

The OG of the Miami Heat is speaking out on the incident between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris from Monday’s game.

ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson had an Instagram post on Tuesday where he essentially said that Jokic, though wrong for retaliating, would not have done so if Morris had not fouled him first.

“Naw RJ. I disagree,” Haslem commented on the post. “Jokic takes fouls on people like that all the time to stop the break. So idk what the big deal was. Secondly I’ve been in my share of brawls. Dishing and taking. You don’t hit nobody in the back who is walking away after taking one. That’s bulls–t and you better than that bra!!!”

Haslem’s Heat teammates certainly agreed that Jokic was out of pocket for his reaction. The viral photo of them waiting out in the hallway for the Nuggets afterwards shows just as much.

As for Haslem himself, he has definitely seen it all in his 19 seasons in the NBA. Even in his 40s, Haslem is not afraid to go after opponents head-on.

Photo: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports