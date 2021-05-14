Video: Udonis Haslem gets ejected in first appearance of season

Udonis Haslem mostly serves as a veteran presence for the Miami Heat. He is under contract with the team, but he hadn’t played in 69 games. That all changed on Thursday.

The Heat gave Haslem his first minutes of the season late during the second quarter of the team’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Haslem made two baskets and then quickly got ejected:

Cant make it up. 40-year-old Udonis Haslem gets off the bench for the #Heat for the first time all season and in 3 minutes he makes 2 buckets and then got ejected. pic.twitter.com/6zNAntClpZ — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) May 14, 2021

Haslem has always been known for being a tough guy and enforcer type, so we probably shouldn’t be too surprised by this outcome.

The 40-year-old is from Miami, played college ball at Florida, and has been with the Heat his entire career. He is a franchise icon, sets the tone for the team, and showed once again that people can’t mess around when he’s on the team.