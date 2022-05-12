Unfortunate streak continues for Kyrie Irving with this year’s award voting

Kyrie Irving is one of the most talked-about players in basketball today, but one particular measure of legitimacy still has yet to follow suit for him.

HoopsHype shared a crazy statistic on Wednesday about the Brooklyn Nets star Irving, who did not receive a vote this season for MVP. That continues Irving’s streak of never having earned a single MVP vote in his entire career. HoopsHype adds that Pau Gasol is the only other player with at least six All-Star appearances and no votes for MVP.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was the MVP for the 2021-22 campaign. The NBA released the ballot results Wednesday, revealing that 12 different players received at least a fifth-place vote for MVP this season, including Irving’s Nets co-star, Kevin Durant.

This is the second Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award for Nikola Jokić, who also earned the honor last season. He becomes the 13th player to win the award in consecutive seasons. More ➡️ https://t.co/hVjnZunkcw Voting Results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fZlabO0aFF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 11, 2022

Obviously, the seven-time All-Star Irving was not going to get any votes for MVP after having voluntarily missed 53 games for Brooklyn this season. But Irving has been vocal in his disagreement of being left off the NBA 75 team, and his lack of even a single MVP vote in over a decade in the league stands as at least one justification for Irving not making it.