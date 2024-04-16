USA Basketball makes decision on who will get final roster spot for Olympic team

USA Basketball has made a decision regarding who will get the final roster spot for the 2024 Olympic team.

Kawhi Leonard is getting the nod to fill the final spot for the 12-man roster.

Kawhi Leonard will fill the 12th and final spot on the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team in Paris, I’m told. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) April 16, 2024

The team, which will represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer, is shaping up to be a stacked one.

In addition to Leonard, the roster features:

– LeBron James

– Stephen Curry

– Kevin Durant

– Joel Embiid

– Jayson Tatum

– Devin Booker

– Jrue Holiday

– Anthony Davis

– Anthony Edwards

– Bam Adebayo

– Tyrese Haliburton

James, Curry, Durant and Embiid are all former NBA MVPs. Every player on the roster has made multiple All-Star teams.

The United States has won the gold medal in the last four Olympics and seven of the last eight overall (the country won the bronze medal in 2004). If Leonard is the final player on the roster (they were awaiting clearance regarding his knee), that tells you just how good of a team it is.