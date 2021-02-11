Utah governor throws shade at Shaq over Donovan Mitchell criticism

Shaquille O’Neal is now taking shots from elected state officials.

The retired Hall of Famer and current TNT analyst responded this week to the backlash from his critical comments about Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. O’Neal said that he was only giving Mitchell constructive criticism and motivation. He also added a “You’re welcome, Utah,” for good measure.

Shaq on Donovan: "Hell of a player. I never hate, I just try to give constructive criticism. My whole career I've been a leader and I motivate my players a certain way. So, you're welcome Utah." — Ryan Miller (@millerjryan) February 10, 2021

Utah governor Spencer Cox then responded to O’Neal’s remarks in a tweet. Cox sarcastically said that he would criticize O’Neal for being a bad TV commentator in the hopes that O’Neal would get better.

So…If I criticize Shaq and let him know that he doesn’t have what it takes to be a good TV commentator…maybe he will get better? You’re welcome TNT. #leadership https://t.co/hdKo8XgHZf — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) February 10, 2021

O’Neal’s comments about Mitchell seemed hardly good-natured at the time. They also drew swift condemnation from some of Mitchell’s NBA peers.

Now O’Neal can be certain that he has offended the entire state of Utah by dissing Mitchell, including their highest-ranking government official.