Video: Shaq, Donovan Mitchell share awkward exchange

Shaq and Donovan Mitchell shared an awkward exchange after the Utah Jazz’s 129-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

Mitchell had 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his team’s win. He was interviewed by TNT after the game.

Shaq admitted to Mitchell that he was a big fan, but he said Mitchell doesn’t have what it takes to get to the next level. Mitchell responded very quietly to Shaq’s point.

“I’ve been hearing that since my rookie year.” Spida responds to Shaq’s criticism. pic.twitter.com/F5pkBGCMdA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 22, 2021

O’Neal was very clearly trying to motivate Mitchell, but the effort seemed to fall flat.

If Mitchell wants motivation, it might come from Charles Barkley, who said he expects Mitchell to have more rebounds and assists than he does. Of course, go back and read what Mitchell said in 2018 that he wanted to improve, and it won’t surprise you.