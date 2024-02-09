Vanessa Bryant has great comment about Kobe Bryant statue

A statue of Kobe Bryant outside of crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. was unveiled on Thursday, and Bryant’s widow Vanessa had a great line about it.

Vanessa Bryant spoke at a press conference for the statue’s unveiling. She told those who had attended the media event that any complaints about the statue would be pointless.

“For the record, Kobe picked the pose you’re about to see. So if anyone has any issues with it, tough s—,” she said. “It is what it is.”

The uncensored video is below:

"Kobe picked the pose you're about to see. So if anyone has any issues with it… tough s–t." Vanessa on Kobe's statue pic.twitter.com/vpIVKQFfKp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2024

The statue shows the late Bryant with his finger pointed to the sky and has his full name Kobe Bean Bryant written at the bottom, along with his nickname the “Black Mamba.”

For Kobe. For the die-hard Laker fans. For our family. Mamba forever. pic.twitter.com/uExf0oEWgY — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 9, 2024

The statue depicts Bryant’s point to the sky after his legendary 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

Not only did Bryant get that statue, but there will be two more statues of him.

Vanessa Bryant announces that Kobe Bryant will have three statues outside of https://t.co/JZKgZ5CCZs Arena pic.twitter.com/kBXAjLMin5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 9, 2024

One of the other two statues will be of Bryant and his late daughter Gianna, who also died in the fatal 2020 helicopter crash that killed both of them, along with seven other people. The other statue will feature Bryant in jersey No. 24.

Bryant joins Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal and Elgin Baylor as former Lakers with statues outside the arena.