 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 19, 2021

Report: Vanessa Bryant not renewing Kobe’s Nike contract

April 19, 2021
by Grey Papke

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s long-standing association with Nike appears to be over.

According to ESPN’s NBA sneaker expert Nick DePaula, Bryant’s wife Vanessa, who controls Kobe’s Trust, decided not to renew her late husband’s contract with Nike. DePaula says the partnership between the Bryants and Nike is “done.” It is unclear if this is temporary or permanent, but for now, there are no plans for any further Bryant-related merchandise releases by the company.

Bryant had been with Nike for 17 years leading up to his death in January 2020. It was recently claimed that Bryant had been planning to leave Nike prior to his passing and start his own shoe company. Perhaps that is what Vanessa plans to do in an effort to comply with her late husband’s wishes.

It’s still surprising to hear about Bryant’s association with Nike ending. He was, after all, famously loyal to the brand during his career.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus