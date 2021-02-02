Vanesssa Bryant warns people about CBD oil scam involving Kobe’s name

A story that was published on Sunday claimed the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation has released its own CBD oil product, but Vanessa says it is completely false.

The story, which purported to be from People magazine, stated that the Bryant family’s CBD product has been “flying off the shelves within minutes” and demand heavily outweighs supply. It also said the foundation has pledged to send one free bottle to anyone in need.

Vanessa Bryant shared some screenshots of the story on Instagram and labeled it a “SCAM” and “LIES.”

“LIES! Don’t get SCAMMED. Kobe NEVER USED CBD. @people doesn’t have anything to do with this either. (Pay attention to the fake website link),” Bryant wrote.

It’s unclear why an outlet would fabricate a story like that, but nothing we see on the internet surprises us.

Bryant has had to deal with multiple lawsuits (including one that involves her own mother) since her husband Kobe and daughter Gigi were killed in a tragic helicopter crash over a year ago. The false CBD story could lead to another.