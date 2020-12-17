Vanessa Bryant accuses mother of extortion in response to lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant and her mother have been wrapped up in a feud in recent months that culminated in a lawsuit earlier this week, and Bryant has now accused her mother of a money grab.

Bryant’s mother, Sofia Lane, filed a lawsuit against Vanessa this week claiming Vanessa and her late husband, Kobe Bryant, promised to take care of Laine financially for the rest of her life. Laine claimed she was a nanny for Vanessa and Kobe and was “forced” to work around the clock for 18 years without receiving proper meals or breaks. She says she was never compensated for her work.

Bryant responded to the lawsuit with a statement on her Instagram story Thursday. She said her mother is “continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family.” Vanessa claimed Laine was never the family’s nanny nor a personal assistant for her and Kobe. Bryant referred to the allegations as “obviously false” and said she has tried to work things out with her mother numerous times. You can read the full statement below:

Bryant said she offered to provide her mother with monthly support for the rest of her life but the offer “wasn’t good enough.” She claims Laine then contacted her through intermediaries and demanded $5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV.

Laine was living with the Bryant family after the death of Kobe and Gigi Bryant. However, they had a falling out, and Laine claimed Vanessa kicked her mother out of the home and demanded Laine return a car Vanessa had given her.

Bryant responded to her mother in a scathing statement earlier this year. She said that she and Kobe had been providing for Laine for 20 years and continued to do so. Bryant said in the statement that Laine was crying about a car and home that were not in Sofia’s name. Vanessa was hopeful that the public airing of their issues would end after her public statement last month.

Vanessa and her three daughters continue to grieve the deaths of Kobe and Gigi, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, Calif. Vanessa is also suing the helicopter company over the deaths.