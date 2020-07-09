Victor Oladipo looking to sign with Heat in 2021?

Victor Oladipo began his NBA career in Florida, and he may be returning there at his next opportunity.

J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star reported this week that “the strongest preliminary indication” is that Oladipo’s next team could be the Miami Heat. Michael also added on Twitter that it’s “not a big secret” that the two sides may have mutual interest.

… there’s more to it beyond those things. Not a big secret inside basketball circles. — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) July 8, 2020

Oladipo, the Indiana Pacers guard, opted out of the resumed NBA season to continue rehabbing his quad injury, which he came back from in January to underwhelming results. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

While some skepticism does exist about committing major money to Oladipo, playing the role of complementary star to the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in Miami might be an ideal situation for the former All-Star.