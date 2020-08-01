Victor Oladipo will reportedly play in NBA restart

The Indiana Pacers will kick off their NBA restart campaign Saturday, and it appears Victor Oladipo will be with them.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oladipo has decided to play in Orlando after all.

Pacers star Victor Oladipo will play in NBA restart beginning Indiana’s opener against the 76ers tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2020

Oladipo, who has been working his way back from a ruptured quad suffered in January 2019, initially said he was opting out due to concerns about further injuries. It didn’t take long for him to have a change of heart and at least decide to test out his body before making a final decision, and he now appears comfortable taking the risk.

The star guard played in 13 games this season before the NBA shut down, scoring a modest 13.8 points per game as he looked to get back up to speed.