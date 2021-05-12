Victor Oladipo to undergo season-ending surgery on quad

Victor Oladipo’s season is over after the Miami Heat guard elected to undergo surgery on his right quadriceps tendon.

The Heat announced Wednesday that Oladipo will undergo surgery on Thursday, with no timetable for his return.

The Heat acquired Oladipo from the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline in a much-heralded deal, and the guard was meant to help solidify the starting backcourt. In the end, he only ended up playing four games for the team before being sidelined by the injury, which has been an issue for him since 2019.

Oladipo will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. On paper, he has a great resume. He’s only 28, he’s a two-time All-Star, and he was a third-team All-NBA selection as recently as three years ago. However, numerous injuries have been a big problem, and might seriously impact his market. The Heat own his Bird rights, so it may be in his best interest to stay there on a short-term deal if Miami will take him.

Photo: Michael Tipton/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0