Victor Oladipo unlikely to receive big money this offseason?

Victor Oladipo’s contract year is not exactly going according to plan, and the market for him this offseason could reflect that.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported this week that the Miami Heat guard is increasingly unlikely to get anywhere close to a maximum deal this summer as a free agent. That may be true of both the Heat as well as any other interested suitors, Winderman adds.

Oladipo is a two-time All-Star who is still only 28. But he simply has not been able to stay healthy since rupturing his quad in early 2019. Oladipo also had a scare on Thursday in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the game with an apparent knee injury after an uncontested dunk. He has since been ruled out for Miami’s entire upcoming four-game road trip.

Winderman notes that the Heat do have Oladipo’s Bird Rights but could circle back to utilizing cap space to re-sign him if a decrease in his market value allows them to do so. We know that Oladipo wants to be in Miami. At this point, the best move for him may be to re-sign on a shorter deal so that he can prove his health.

H/T Heat Nation

Photo: Michael Tipton/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0