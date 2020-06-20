Victor Oladipo still unsure about Orlando due to quad injury

Victor Oladipo did not quite look like himself through 13 games this season, and he wants to making sure that playing in the league’s planned Orlando restart is in his best interest before officially committing to it.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Indiana Pacers guard plans to ramp up his activity next week and evaluate his repaired quad tendon before making a final commitment to participating in Orlando.

Oladipo, the two-time All-Star, tore the quad in his right knee during a game in Jan. 2019. He returned this season roughly a full calendar year after his injury to average 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game but recently admitted that he was not fully healthy when he came back.

Players have until June 24 to inform their teams whether or not they will take part in the restart of play. Other stars have already voiced their concerns about the heightened risk of injury in Orlando, and it is especially so for Oladipo, who has to worry about his long-term value as a free agent in 2021.