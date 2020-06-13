Donovan Mitchell’s reason for concern about resumed NBA season revealed

Various players have different reasons for having concerns about restarting the NBA season in Orlando next month. Kyrie Irving is focused on the social issues. Some players may be concerned about health and safety. Others are frustrated with the bubble rules.

For Donovan Mitchell, we appear to know what is on his mind.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday that the Utah Jazz star is concerned about injury risks that come from playing competitive games after such a long layoff.

“We’re taking a big (injury) risk,” Mitchell reportedly said on a Friday conference call with other players.

Mitchell also seemed to dismiss any rumors that he wanted to sit out the resumed season, writing on Twitter “stop it” in response to a tweet.

Mitchell’s Jazz were fourth in the West with a 41-23 record when the season was suspended on March 11. He and teammate Rudy Gobert actually tested positive for the coronavirus, which led to the league’s suspension. The two were said to be ready to put their issues aside.