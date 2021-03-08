Report: Victor Oladipo drawing trade interest from this playoff contender

Victor Oladipo is set to become a free agent after the season, and it seems highly unlikely that he will re-sign with the Rockets. That is why it would make sense for Houston to trade him, and at least one team has reportedly expressed interest.

The Golden State Warriors have interest in acquiring Oladipo, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. The 28-year-old could provide the Warriors with much-needed wing depth, and he should not be that expensive given that he is playing on an expiring contract and will soon be an unrestricted free agent.

The Warriors only have the ability to deal up to two future first-round picks because of previous trades, so they don’t have much to offer. That could be enough given the situation, as the Rockets have lost 13 straight games and may look to unload players ahead of the trade deadline.

Oladipo is a solid perimeter defender and ball handler, which is something O’Connor says the Warriors feel they have been lacking since Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston departed. His scoring efficiency is down this season but he’s averaging 20.0 points per game on a bad team.

The Rockets recently offered Oladipo a max extension, but it sounds like it was more of a formality than anything.

Golden State is 19-18 and a half-game back of the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. A trade for Oladipo makes sense if the price is reasonable enough.

Photo: Michael Tipton/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0