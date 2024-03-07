Victor Wembanyama’s 16-year-old brother already listed at ridiculous height

As if one was not already enough, there may soon be a second Wemby arriving to wreak havoc on the NBA.

Jonah Kubicek of Sports Illustrated revealed in a recent report that Oscar Wembanyama, the 16-year-old brother of San Antonio Spurs fireball Victor Wembanyama, is already listed at 6-foot-8. The crazy fact gained new steam on Thursday after being shared by Bleacher Report in a graphic.

Kubicek’s report also noted that Oscar, who is currently signed to the junior team for Victor’s former club in France (ASVEL), has only been playing been playing basketball for two years now. But Oscar already won a U15 national title in France in 2022 and looks poised for further exploits from here.

Oscar probably won’t reach the same height as his 20-year-old brother Victor, who is 7-foot-4 and was already much taller when he was around Oscar’s age. But between Victor and their sister Eve, who is also a pro basketball player in France, Oscar has some good genes to work with.