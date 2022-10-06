 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 6, 2022

Crazy photo of Victor Wembanyama standing next to Rudy Gobert goes viral

October 6, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Victor Wembanyama holds the ball

Oct 4, 2022; Henderson, NV, USA; Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots from the free-throw line against NBA G League Ignite center Eric Mika (12) during the third quarter at The Dollar Loan Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama even makes fellow giants look small in comparison.

A mind-melting photo went viral on Thursday of the French basketball phenom Wembanyama standing next to countryman Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gobert stands 7-foot-1, but Wembayama was clearly taller side-by-side.

Here is the photo, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

Ben Golliver of the Washington Post shared another angle of the meeting between the two behemoths.

Wembanyama, who plays for French professional team Metropolitans 92, is in Las Vegas this week for a pair of exhibition showcases against the G League Ignite. At just 18 years old, Wembanyama is already 7-foot-4 (according to a recent measurement).

Widely expected to go with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama lived up to the hype during this week’s showcases. He flashed a few of his mythical creature-like talents, particularly, his ability to create his own shot, to put the ball on the deck, and to pull up for three … all for a shot-blocker with an eight-foot wingspan (check out some highlights here).

As for Gobert, he will likely be teammates with Wembanyama for France during the 2024 Olympics in Paris. They could also be joined by another larger-than-life NBA center, making for quite the three-headed monster.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus