Victor Wembanyama makes honest admission about his rough NBA Summer League debut

Victor Wembanyama is projected to dominate the league in the not-too-distant future. But if the San Antonio Spurs rookie’s NBA Summer League debut was any indication, there’s still a lot of work left to be done to get there.

Wemby finished with just 9 points and 8 rebounds on 2-of-13 shooting from the field during his Spurs’ 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. It was clear that his offensive game, while tantalizing, is still far from a finished product. As he failed to convert on his attempts, the 19-year-old’s confidence seemingly began to wane as the game went on.

Victor Wembanyama seems to have lost all confidence in his shot 😬 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/f3BdhHpJxL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 8, 2023

Wembanyama addressed the media after the game. The Spurs youngster mentioned that it was a “special moment,” but admitted that he still has a lot to learn before he starts to perform at the level people expect.

“Honestly, I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court tonight,” Wembanyama said to a room full of reporters, via KENS5 reporter Nate Ryan. “But I’m trying to learn for the next games and the important part is to be ready for the season.”

Wemby did finish with five blocks and flashed the game-changing defense that many expected him to carry over as early as this season. It’s clear, however, that the Frenchman is admittedly still a work in progress on the other side of the floor.