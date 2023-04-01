Victor Wembanyama goes viral for funny April Fools’ Day tweet

Victor Wembanyama took full advantage of his opportunity on the calendar.

The French basketball phenom went viral Saturday for his post to Twitter. Wembanyama seemingly confirmed that he would be returning for another season with his current team, Metropolitans 92 in France, and not declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

But there is one crucial thing to note here — Wembanyama’s tweet was sent on Apr. 1 (known, of course, as “April Fools’ Day” to the friends). The fact that he quote-tweeted the account “Buttcrack Sports” is probably another clear giveaway that it was all just a gag.

The 19-year-old Wembanyama is universally expected to be the top overall pick in next June’s NBA Draft. But while his tweet here was a joke, the absurd height that Wembanyama has grown to actually is not one.