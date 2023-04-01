 Skip to main content
Victor Wembanyama goes viral for funny April Fools’ Day tweet

April 1, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Victor Wembanyama holds the ball

Oct 4, 2022; Henderson, NV, USA; Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots from the free-throw line against NBA G League Ignite center Eric Mika (12) during the third quarter at The Dollar Loan Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama took full advantage of his opportunity on the calendar.

The French basketball phenom went viral Saturday for his post to Twitter. Wembanyama seemingly confirmed that he would be returning for another season with his current team, Metropolitans 92 in France, and not declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

But there is one crucial thing to note here — Wembanyama’s tweet was sent on Apr. 1 (known, of course, as “April Fools’ Day” to the friends). The fact that he quote-tweeted the account “Buttcrack Sports” is probably another clear giveaway that it was all just a gag.

The 19-year-old Wembanyama is universally expected to be the top overall pick in next June’s NBA Draft. But while his tweet here was a joke, the absurd height that Wembanyama has grown to actually is not one.

