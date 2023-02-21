Victor Wembanyama measures in at ridiculous new height

Victor Wembanyama is apparently still growing.

A feature this week by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Jonathan Givony revealed that the French basketball phenom Wembanyama now measures in at a barely believable height — Wembanyama (in shoes) currently stands 7-foot-5. The story adds that the 19-year-old has an eight-foot wingspan as well and may not done growing yet either.

Wembanyama, who is projected as the consensus No. 1 overall pick for this year’s NBA Draft, stated back in October that he was 7-foot-3 barefoot. A 7-foot-5 measurement in shoes means that Wembanyama has possibly grown a half-inch to an inch in the few months since then.

The old adage goes that you can’t teach height. But Wembanyama, currently playing for French professional team Metropolitans 92, also has a deep bag of skills to go along with his ludicrous size. No wonder so many NBA teams are falling over themselves for a chance to draft him.