Victor Wembanyama addresses Britney Spears security incident

Victor Wembanyama on Thursday addressed the incident that took place between San Antonio Spurs security and Britney Spears.

Spears, who frequently performs in Las Vegas, was on her way to dinner with her husband at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Resort and Casino on Wednesday night. They spotted Wembanyama, and Spears approached him with the intent of getting a photo with him. Instead, Spurs security, which was escorting Wembanyama, brushed aside Spears, who had touched the big man. Nobody had realized that the woman who approached the big man was Spears.

Wembanyama was asked Thursday about his perspective on the situation and shared what took place from his standpoint.

“Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security of the team to some restaurant. We were in a hall. There was a lot of people, so people calling me obviously. There was one person who was calling me, but we talked before with the security — [they told me] don’t stop, because it’s going to make a crowd. So I couldn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind,” Wembanyama explained.

Wembanyama said Spurs security had prepared him by instructing him not to stop, so he followed their advice.

“I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight. But that person grabbed me from behind. I just know that security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force though, but security pushed her away,” Wembanyama said.

He was asked whether he knew the woman in question was Spears.

“I didn’t know for a couple hours. But when I came back to the hotel … turns out it was Britney Spears. I didn’t know because I never saw her face.”

Wembanyama is only 19 but has already become a sensation. The 7-foot-5 big man was drafted No. 1 overall by the Spurs, and tickets sold out immediately for his first scheduled Summer League appearance. He’s so popular that even Spears wants a photo with him.

Spears filed a police report over the incident, but police apparently are not treating the matter as a crime.