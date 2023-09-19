Victor Wembanyama makes big decision on 2024 Olympics

After France’s colossal disappointment at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Victor Wembanyama is ready to answer the Bat-Signal.

Speaking in an interview with French outlet L’Equipe this week, the San Antonio Spurs rookie star Wembanyama revealed that he plans to suit up for his native France at the 2024 Olympic Games.

“I will of course be present at the Olympics,” said Wembanyama, according to a rough translation. “I watched the World Cup, and the result was very disappointing. However, I’m not worried. I have no judgement to make. I wasn’t on the team and it’s in the hands of top level players. I feel that this does not alter the opportunity to do something big in Paris next year.”

At the FIBA World Cup last month, the French national team was booted after just two games. Usually an international powerhouse, France failed to even advance past the group stage, and their early elimination led to some brutal comments from the team.

But the French squad, now with Wembanyama in tow, has the opportunity for immediate redemption at the 2024 Olympics, which will be held in Paris no less. In addition to Wembanyama, France could find themselves with another hulking seven-foot star on their Olympic roster as well.