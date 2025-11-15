Victor Wembanyama under fire for an alleged dirty play on Steph Curry

Victor Wembanyama appeared to commit a dirty play on Steph Curry during Friday’s game.

Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs faced off against Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Tex. for an NBA Cup game. In the fourth quarter of the contest, Wembanyama was accused of a dirty move.

On a Warriors possession, Curry was trying to get open off the ball and was navigating around a sea of screens. Wembanyama was in that mix as well and seemed to lift up his foot to trip Curry. The former MVP Curry hit the deck hard as a result.

Here is the video.

why tf did Wemby trip Steph curry on purpose pic.twitter.com/ZI6XLrIJxT — Bones (@Boness305) November 15, 2025

Wembanyama was not called for a foul on the sequence, and play simply continued. In the end though, it was the Warriors who escaped with the 109-108 victory over the Spurs after Curry hit two go-ahead free throws upon getting fouled by San Antonio’s De’Aaron Fox with 6.4 seconds remaining.

The 21-year-old Wembanyama is not really known as a dirty player, but that may have been a frustration move in the midst of a monster 49-point night from Curry (who also made nine triples on 16/26 overall shooting from the field). Wembanyama did at least have his own moments during the contest as well, finishing with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks and also putting Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green on a poster at one point.