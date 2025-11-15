Draymond Green has words for Victor Wembanyama after getting dunked on by Spurs star

Draymond Green and Victor Wembanyama got into it Friday after the Frenchman put his American defender on a poster.

The San Antonio Spurs star caught an alley-oop pass off a baseline inbound and dunked over the Golden State Warriors forward plus the foul, sending the crowd into a frenzy inside Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Green is a former Defensive Player of the Year. But Wemby looked like a big brother teaching little brother Draymond a lesson on their shared mini hoop.

After the play, Wembanyama stared down Green, leading the Warriors veteran to lock eyes with Wemby. The two started exchanging words and needed to be separated before things escalated.

Wembanyama is no small man at 6’7″, but Draymond had to tilt his head completely up just to look his aggressor in the eyes.

Unfortunately for Spurs fans, the poster dunk was eventually wiped away from the box score. Referees ruled that the foul had occurred well before Wembanyama got control of the ball for the dunk, making it a common foul.

It wasn’t the only instance where Wembanyama made Green look small. He bullied Draymond on a pair of post-ups during the third quarter of the contest.

Green has had a longstanding grudge with another 7-foot Frenchman in Rudy Gobert. With Wembanyama having a personal relationship with Gobert, it’s possible the Spurs phenom was getting some revenge for his countryman.

Green did get the last laugh as the Warriors escaped with a 109-108 victory, thanks in part to the Wemby dunk being waved off.