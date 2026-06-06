Victor Wembanyama commits game-losing blunder to end Game 2

Victor Wembanyama had the ball in his hands with Game 2 of the NBA Finals on the line and committed a blunder at the worst possible moment.

The San Antonio Spurs got a critical stop against New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson with about 15 seconds left in a tie game Friday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Wemby was responsible for both contesting the shot and grabbing the defensive rebound.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson decided not to call a timeout, giving his team a chance to get the final shot up before the Knicks could set their defense. Wembanyama threw the ball ahead to Stephon Castle , who had his back turned on the French big man.

OH MY GOD WEMBY JUST THREW THE BALL TO STEPHON CASTLE AND HE WASN’T LOOKING 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6COiqYknYD — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 6, 2026

Brunson picked up the loose ball and got fouled by Wembanyama, sending the Knicks to the line with 9.5 seconds left in a tie game.

Wemby had a chance to redeem himself after Brunson split his free throws. But his shot in the final seconds clanked off the back of the rim, giving the Knicks a 105-104 win in Game 2.

Victor Wembanyama just choked away Game 2 of the Finals. Damn. pic.twitter.com/g9YoOh4cj8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 6, 2026

Wembanyama has a long career ahead of him, likely filled with iconic Finals moments. But if San Antonio doesn’t come back to win the series, the turnover in Game 2 will haunt him up until he hoists his first Larry O’Brien Trophy.