Victor Wembanyama did jersey swap with unlikely player after game

If he is lucky, Victor Wembanyama might be able to use the jersey that he just swapped for as a wash cloth.

After Friday’s preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, the San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation met up with a rather unexpected player for a jersey swap. He traded uniforms with Warriors guard Chris Paul, who was at … a very slight height disadvantage compared to Wembanyama.

Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News shared footage of the meeting between the odd couple, which even featured a photo of Paul having to stand up on his tiptoes to pose for a picture with Wembanyama. Take a look below.

A Wembanyama, Chris Paul jersey exchange pic.twitter.com/xabWFV7jSJ — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) October 21, 2023

For those keeping score at home, Paul (38) is nearly two decades older than Wembanyama (19). But he gives up almost a foot-and-a-half in height (6-foot-0 to Wembanyama’s 7-foot-4). There is absolutely zero chance that either player will be able to fit into the jersey of the other. Paul might be better off using Wembanyama’s uniform as a curtain.

You can’t blame Paul though for going for the jersey swap. Wembanyama did some jaw-dropping things during the win over the Warriors on Friday, leading all scorers with 19 points plus four rebounds and five blocks in just three quarters of play. Paul just scored himself a pretty valuable piece of memorabilia right there.