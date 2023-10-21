Victor Wembanyama had a ridiculous 90-second stretch against Warriors

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama already looks like a specimen from out of this world. But Wemby looked even more freakish during one 90-second span on Friday.

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Spurs for both teams’ preseason finale at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. The game immediately started on a bizarre note when the Warriors made Steph Curry do the jump ball opposite Wembanyama for the opening tip (video here).

The action soon shifted from wacky to euphoric for Spurs fans. Wembanyama tormented Warriors All-Stars Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson on both ends of the floor. The Spurs big man scored over the top of Wiggins and Thompson on separate possessions to start things off.

Wemby did all this in 90 seconds 👽 pic.twitter.com/LwKec8Nc4j — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) October 21, 2023

It was Wembanyama’s final two plays in the sequence that looked extra startling and deserve a closer look.

Wemby inexplicably blocked Thompson on a three-pointer while jumping from several feet away from the sharpshooter. He turned defense into offense by dunking on the other end as his victim watched.

My goodness Victor Wembanyama just blocked a Klay Thompson 3 then dunked in transition pic.twitter.com/Ppsj8f7MQl — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 21, 2023

The Frenchman followed up by doing the inverse against Wiggins. Wembanyama swallowed up Wiggins’ paint shot on one end then pulled up for a transition triple on the other end.

Victor wembanyama blocks Andrew Wiggins And comes back down with a three How do you stop him😭 pic.twitter.com/oTaK32XkFo — russtime⚡️⭐️ (@God47Basketball) October 21, 2023

Wembanyama’s plays above were all within a 90-second stretch from 6:35 to 5:05 in the first. He tallied 12 points and 4 blocks in what turned into a 44-35 opening quarter in favor of the Spurs.