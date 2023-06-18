Victor Wembanyama answers whether he will play in NBA Summer League

There have been several questions about whether Victor Wembanyama will participate in the NBA’s Summer League. Now we appear to have our answer straight from the source.

Wembanyama’s French team got swept in the finals of their league and saw their season end on Thursday night. One member of the opposing Monaco team asked Wembanyama afterwards whether the big man was going to play in the summer league.

“A little bit,” Wembanyama said in response.

The 7-foot-5 prospect is set to be picked No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

The Spurs are scheduled to participate in the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento on July 3 and 5. If he doesn’t participate in that event, then he would likely play in the more high-profile Las Vegas league, which runs from July 7-17.

Fans — and the Spurs — are eager to get their first look at the French big man in an NBA setting. That could come in a matter of weeks.