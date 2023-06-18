 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, June 17, 2023

Victor Wembanyama answers whether he will play in NBA Summer League

June 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Victor Wembanyama holds the ball

Oct 4, 2022; Henderson, NV, USA; Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots from the free-throw line against NBA G League Ignite center Eric Mika (12) during the third quarter at The Dollar Loan Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

There have been several questions about whether Victor Wembanyama will participate in the NBA’s Summer League. Now we appear to have our answer straight from the source.

Wembanyama’s French team got swept in the finals of their league and saw their season end on Thursday night. One member of the opposing Monaco team asked Wembanyama afterwards whether the big man was going to play in the summer league.

“A little bit,” Wembanyama said in response.

The 7-foot-5 prospect is set to be picked No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

The Spurs are scheduled to participate in the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento on July 3 and 5. If he doesn’t participate in that event, then he would likely play in the more high-profile Las Vegas league, which runs from July 7-17.

Fans — and the Spurs — are eager to get their first look at the French big man in an NBA setting. That could come in a matter of weeks.

Article Tags

Victor Wembanyama
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus