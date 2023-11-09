 Skip to main content
No, Victor Wembanyama did not throw shade at Madison Square Garden

November 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Victor Wembanyama smiling

Jun 24, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama walks onto the court at a press conference at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama did not throw shade at Madison Square Garden despite what many media aggregators would have led you to believe.

A quote Wembanyama delivered about Madison Square Garden ahead of his debut at the famed New York City venue went viral on Wednesday. Wembanyama was quoted as saying that MSG was “not as big as I expected.”

That quote was amplified and made it seem like Wembanyama was not impressed by MSG.

Though that quote was highlighted by some aggregators, it’s not at all indicative of how Wemby said he felt about MSG.

The San Antonio Spurs center’s full quote on MSG was that “it’s not as big as I expected, but still the vibe is here.”

Ahead of his team’s Wednesday night game against the New York Knicks, Wembanyama also said he was eager to make his debut at the venue.

“I heard from so many people that this is the best basketball gym in the world and I’m eager to find out,” Wembanyama said. “I’m definitely expecting some good team and individual performances here.”

Wembanyama, who was the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, entered Wednesday’s game averaging 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in his rookie season.

