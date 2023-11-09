No, Victor Wembanyama did not throw shade at Madison Square Garden

Victor Wembanyama did not throw shade at Madison Square Garden despite what many media aggregators would have led you to believe.

A quote Wembanyama delivered about Madison Square Garden ahead of his debut at the famed New York City venue went viral on Wednesday. Wembanyama was quoted as saying that MSG was “not as big as I expected.”

That quote was amplified and made it seem like Wembanyama was not impressed by MSG.

“It’s not as big as I expected.” – Victor Wembanyama on his 1st appearance at MSG pic.twitter.com/o95f8i6eY9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 8, 2023

Though that quote was highlighted by some aggregators, it’s not at all indicative of how Wemby said he felt about MSG.

The San Antonio Spurs center’s full quote on MSG was that “it’s not as big as I expected, but still the vibe is here.”

Ahead of his team’s Wednesday night game against the New York Knicks, Wembanyama also said he was eager to make his debut at the venue.

“I heard from so many people that this is the best basketball gym in the world and I’m eager to find out,” Wembanyama said. “I’m definitely expecting some good team and individual performances here.”

Wembanyama, who was the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, entered Wednesday’s game averaging 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in his rookie season.