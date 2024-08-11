Victor Wembanyama has warning for rest of NBA after losing at Olympics

Victor Wembanyama gave the United States all they could handle in the Summer Olympics men’s basketball final on Saturday, and the San Antonio Spurs star issued a warning for the NBA after the game.

Wembanyama scored a team-high 26 points to go along with 7 rebounds for France in the host nation’s 98-87 loss to Team USA. After he and his teammates were presented with their silver medals in Paris, Wembanyama essentially said the best is yet to come.

“I’m learning, and I’m worried for the opponents in a couple of years,” Wembanyama said.

Victor Wembanyama, with a silver medal around his neck: “I’m learning, and I’m worried for the opponents in a couple of years.” In FIBA or the NBA? “Everywhere.” — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) August 10, 2024

Wembanyama averaged 15.8 points and 9.7 rebounds while playing 29.8 minutes per game in the Olympic tournament. He also had 1.7 blocks per game. The first overall pick is coming off a rookie season with the Spurs where he averaged a double-double with 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Wembanyama also led the NBA by a wide margin with 3.6 blocks per game.

Barring something unforeseen, it goes without saying that the 20-year-old Wembanyama is only going to get better. His experience in Paris should help, and being on the losing side in the gold medal game will probably motivate him even more.