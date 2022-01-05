Video: Alvin Gentry was furious over bad call in Kings-Lakers game

Alvin Gentry is going to need another drink.

Gentry was furious after he officials in Tuesday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Sacramento Kings game blew a call.

Malik Monk was at the free throw line attempting his second of two free throws with 24.8 seconds left and his Lakers leading 119-114. Monk missed the second free throw. All the Lakers went back to play defense after the miss, leaving the ball there for the Kings’ taking.

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox recognized there was no danger of a turnover, so he intentionally did not touch the ball in an effort to save time. However, Fox noticed the game clock had already started, which was to his team’s detriment.

Fox pointed this out to the referees, who had blown the whistle to stop the game. The officials initially were going to let the Kings take out the basketball, but then they convened and decided to do a jump ball instead.

When Gentry learned this, the interim Kings coach was furious. He and Fox couldn’t believe how badly the officials butchered the call.

Alvin Gentry/Kings was not happy with the refs call pic.twitter.com/HCohqlMD5V — Alex (@dbs408) January 5, 2022

Their anger and frustration is understandable. There’s no explanation for the officials turning things into a jump ball. The Lakers won the jump ball, leading the Kings to foul them to stop the clock. The Kings lost 122-114.

Someone needs to get Gentry another drink.