 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 31, 2021

Kings’ interim coach has incredible quote after bad loss

December 31, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Sacramento Kings lost a very frustrating game Friday to the short-handed Dallas Mavericks, and the outcome left interim coach Alvin Gentry absolutely fed up.

The Mavericks beat the Kings 112-96 despite not having Luka Doncic and several other players. Dallas pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Sacramento by 12 points.

Gentry could not contain his frustration after the game. He openly asked for suggestions for what to do with the struggling team, and concluded his remarks with an all-time great quote.

Sacramento had actually won two in a row coming into Friday’s game, but that does little to mask the fact that they have lost eight of their last 12. Gentry’s installation as interim coach had provided a bit of a boost, but it looks to have worn off.

The Sacramento job remains as frustrating as anything in basketball. One has to wonder if Gentry has the same conclusion that one of his predecessors came to.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus