Kings’ interim coach has incredible quote after bad loss

The Sacramento Kings lost a very frustrating game Friday to the short-handed Dallas Mavericks, and the outcome left interim coach Alvin Gentry absolutely fed up.

The Mavericks beat the Kings 112-96 despite not having Luka Doncic and several other players. Dallas pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Sacramento by 12 points.

Gentry could not contain his frustration after the game. He openly asked for suggestions for what to do with the struggling team, and concluded his remarks with an all-time great quote.

“I’m open to suggestions if you have any ideas of what to do because we’ve tried it all in the third quarter.” — Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) January 1, 2022

"If anybody needs me I'll be at home drinking." — Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) January 1, 2022

Sacramento had actually won two in a row coming into Friday’s game, but that does little to mask the fact that they have lost eight of their last 12. Gentry’s installation as interim coach had provided a bit of a boost, but it looks to have worn off.

The Sacramento job remains as frustrating as anything in basketball. One has to wonder if Gentry has the same conclusion that one of his predecessors came to.