Video: Anthony Davis goes down with ankle injury in Game 4

Anthony Davis suffered an ankle injury during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.

Davis’ Los Angeles Lakers were up 96-92 on the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter when the big man attempted a jump shot from the elbow. As he came down, Davis turned his ankle and was grabbing it while on the ground.

Paul Millsap was called for a foul on the play, and then the game went to a timeout.

When play resumed, Davis remained in the game and attempted two free throws, making one of them. He seemed to be fine despite the scare and even threw down a dunk.

Davis entered the game averaging 31.7 points per game in the series. He was hot once again and scored over 30 points in Game 4.