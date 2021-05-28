Video: Anthony Davis gets popped in the nose by Deandre Ayton

Anthony Davis was popped in the nose by an elbow from Deandre Ayton early in Game 3 of the playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Ayton was going up for a shot after missing his first attempt on the possession midway through the first quarter. He made the second and ended up nailing Davis in the face with his elbow as he came down.

Davis was in pain and went to the bench for treatment. The Lakers ended up calling a timeout so Davis could be treated.

Davis was also involved in a contact incident during Game 2 of the series. He inadvertently kicked Jae Crowder in the groin at the start of Tuesday’s game.