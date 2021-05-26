Anthony Davis addresses his kick to Jae Crowder’s groin

Anthony Davis addressed his kick to the groin of Jae Crowder following Game 2 of the Lakers’ playoff series against the Suns on Tuesday.

Davis nailed Crowder in the groin with a kick a minute into the game. He was called for a flagrant-1 foul on the play.

Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in the nuts, rough week for male reproduction in sports pic.twitter.com/vVtMAveT4W — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 26, 2021

The kick to Crowder’s groin looked bad, but Davis says his actions were unintentional.

Anthony Davis says "it wasn't intentional" when he kicked Jae Crowder. He's not that type of player and says Crowder knows it wasn't intentional. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 26, 2021

Some may wonder if something more is going on. Last year in the NBA Finals, Davis caught Crowder in the face with an elbow. This one did not look intentional though.

The Lakers won the game 109-102 to even the series at one.