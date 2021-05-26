 Skip to main content
Anthony Davis addresses his kick to Jae Crowder’s groin

May 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Anthony Davis Jae Crowder kick

Anthony Davis addressed his kick to the groin of Jae Crowder following Game 2 of the Lakers’ playoff series against the Suns on Tuesday.

Davis nailed Crowder in the groin with a kick a minute into the game. He was called for a flagrant-1 foul on the play.

The kick to Crowder’s groin looked bad, but Davis says his actions were unintentional.

Some may wonder if something more is going on. Last year in the NBA Finals, Davis caught Crowder in the face with an elbow. This one did not look intentional though.

The Lakers won the game 109-102 to even the series at one.

