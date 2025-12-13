Video shows Anthony Edwards having an exchange with a Warriors fan

Anthony Edwards was not even playing on Friday night, but he still managed to get heckled.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards did not suit up on Friday against the Golden State Warriors due to right foot soreness. However, Minnesota (led by 27 points from Julius Randle, 24 from Rudy Gobert, and 21 from Donte DiVincenzo) still managed to get the 127-120 win over the Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

On Saturday, video went viral from the game of an exchange between Edwards and a Warriors fan. As the video began, the male fan appeared to be getting escorted out by security just behind the Minnesota bench.

The fan yelled at Edwards, saying, “You have zero! Zero, Ant Man!” In response, an amused Edwards then yelled back, saying, “What you mad at me for? What you mad at me for, playa?”

You can see the video at the link here.

It is unclear if the fan was referring to Edwards’ point total on Friday (which was obviously zero) or Edwards’ career ring total (which is also zero). But with Minnesota getting the victory on Friday even despite Edwards’ absence to improve to 16-9 on the season, the fan might have just been coping there.

While the three-time All-Star Edwards is already known as one of the game’s great trash-talkers at 24 years old, he usually deals with opposing fans very well. Earlier this season, Edwards went viral over an incredibly classy gesture for a rival fan during another game.