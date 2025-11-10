Anthony Edwards explains his classy gesture for a rival fan

Anthony Edwards was in a giving mood during Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off with the Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Minnesota easily won by a 144-117 final score as Edwards led the way with 26 points on 7/16 overall shooting from the field.

In the final minute with the game already long decided, Edwards was sitting on the bench after subbing out for the night. He then gestured for a young fan sitting in the stands to come down so that he could give the fan his jersey.

The young fan was actually a Kings supporter who was dressed up in Sacramento gear. But Edwards gave the fan his jersey no less, and the fan then returned to his seat, which was a long way up the stands in the lower bowl area.

After the game, Edwards explained why he gave away his jersey to a rival fan.

“It means a lot because I used to be at the game when KD [Kevin Durant] came to play Atlanta for OKC,” said Edwards, per Wolves writer Charlie Walton. “I used to hope I could get a jersey, but I was always in the nosebleeds.

“So just finding that one fan … he said he supports me a lot, and he was super happy to get my attention,” Edwards added. “So I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to give him my jersey tonight.’ Super happy.”

Indeed, Edwards, an Atlanta native who attended the University of Georgia, has spoken about how Durant was his favorite player growing up. The two even had a classic viral moment together during the playoffs in 2024.

Now the three-time All-Star Edwards got a chance to return the favor for a young opposing fan during Sunday’s game, and he took it. While Edwards mostly makes the headlines for his explosive play or for his ridiculous quotes, he has plenty of class as well.