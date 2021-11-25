 Skip to main content
Video: Anthony Edwards goes viral for his dunk* on Gabe Vincent

November 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Anthony Edwards dunks over Gabe Vincent

Anthony Edwards went viral on Wednesday night for a dunk on Gabe Vincent that was so vicious, though the dunk didn’t actually count.

In the fourth quarter of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 113-101 win over the Miami Heat, Edwards took a pass and cut to the basket for a dunk attempt. He rose up and threw down a huge dunk on Vincent, even using Vincent’s head as leverage.

As pretty as that posterization was, it didn’t actually count. Edwards was called for an offensive foul, giving the Heat the ball. That means for all the embarrassment Vincent took, he actually made a play that helped his team.

Even though he didn’t get the two points on that dunk, Edwards finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists in the win. And he had one huge viral highlight.

