Video: Bam Adebayo seals win with huge block

Bam Adebayo helped seal the Miami Heat’s 117-114 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday with a big block.

Jimmy Butler made a big shot and got a free throw to put Miami up 116-114 with 12 seconds left in overtime. Boston’s Jayson Tatum tried to tie the game but was denied by Adebayo.

BAM SENDS TATUM'S SHOT BACK 💥 HEAT TAKE GAME ONE. pic.twitter.com/27Zzj8rTu0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 16, 2020

What a play.

Adebayo was then fouled and made one of two free throws to make it 117-114, which was the final.

If all the games are going to be this close, fans will be in for a great series.