Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Video: Bam Adebayo seals win with huge block

September 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Bam Adebayo helped seal the Miami Heat’s 117-114 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday with a big block.

Jimmy Butler made a big shot and got a free throw to put Miami up 116-114 with 12 seconds left in overtime. Boston’s Jayson Tatum tried to tie the game but was denied by Adebayo.

What a play.

Adebayo was then fouled and made one of two free throws to make it 117-114, which was the final.

If all the games are going to be this close, fans will be in for a great series.

